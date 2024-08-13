A brilliant little boy impressed netizens on social media after insisting on obeying his mother's instruction at home

In a video, his father tried to give him a lollipop but the little boy rejected it stating that his mother warned him against it

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about his action

A little boy's display of obedience to his mother's instruction has captivated the hearts of social media users.

A video shared online revealed the boy's unmovable spirit, even when faced with temptation and pressure from his father.

Little boy refuses to take lollipop from dad Photo credit: @barstoolsports/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy rejects dad's lollipop

The clip, posted by @bartoolsports on TikTok, showed his father bringing a lollipop to him at home.

However, when offered the sweet treat, he politely declined, stating that his mother warned him against it.

Despite his father's attempt to persuade him, the boy remained unmoved, insisting on following his mother's advice.

"My mummy said no. I don't want it because my mummy said no," the boy insisted.

His surprised father in his reaction, noted that he was the head of the house but the boy didn't care about that.

Reactions as boy rejects lollipop

Viewers on TikTok praised the boy's determination and maturity, commending his parents for instilling such values.

@mrskelce87 said:

"He realised he was arguing with nonsense and left that conversation."

@Mo_Kaata said:

"He was really like you know daam well who's really in charge it ain't you delulu daddy."

@viva la viva stated:

"What I see is a disciplined child."

@Queenhalsey said:

"He acts like his father is a stranger with candy hahah."

@evmb said:

"When he said "I make the rules not her" my boy said: Man keep dreaming."

@lazo_beauty said:

"The fact that he said "I'm gonna choke" caring for his safety at that age. Amazing! good parenting."

@Darran said:

"The fact he just gave up when he said he was in charge is wild, like it wasn't even worth the time arguing the point."

@blueblur0 added:

"Most kids would have taken the candy since their mom wasn’t there. Sweet boy."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng