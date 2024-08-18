A Nigerian boy who wanted his personal space and did not want to have a roommate trended online

The smart boy turned his parents' balcony into a room and put his table, laptop, and other things in it

Many people who saw how well arranged the space is said that they may also consider the same option for themselves

A sister went on TikTok to talk about her brother, who didn't want to share their house room with anybody.

The boy renovated his parent's balcony and turned it into a cozy space for himself.

The boy had a table with his laptop on it. Photo source: @i_am_presh7

Source: TikTok

Balcony to room

A video his sister (@i_am_presh7) shared online showed the boy managed the space well. He added ambient light to the interior decor.

As the boy's sister filmed, music played on his Bluetooth speaker. Many wowed by the boy's thoughtfulness said they would like to see him.

Watch the room's video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

CLASSIC CLOTHING said:

"Abeg show me your brother I wan check something."

May everson said:

"Pls Let us see the boy na."

Blaq Jennice wondered:

"Heat no dey do am?"

Phykey asked:

"He Dey carry babe come?"

The sister replied:

"Where d babe wan pass enter."

Deborah ilesanmi said:

"I think he is a tech bro, if yes he definitely needs his space."

ADEKUNLE OLATEJU said:

"Make ona gather money give am make him go rent house."

Reality said:

"His a peaceful person he doesn’t want to inconvenience anyone and also don’t want anyone to inconvenience him."

The_Ipele_Girl said:

"Studio apartment no do pass this one, please leave his self contain alone."

Midey said:

"No allow Lagos landlord see this one, na to convert balcony to room oo."

Beyonce said:

"This is actually beautiful nd creative guyyy is also funny cozz brio."

Akunna Treasure said:

"Thanks for the information,nah to go my papa hux back oooh cause hux rent too cost after all nah balcony I dey."

Man rented 1 room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who wanted to become independent made the brave move of starting small.

Despite his limited resources, he (@omostar968) rented a small room and packed his sparse load at the centre.

Source: Legit.ng