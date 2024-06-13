A mother has shared a video of her little son whose mood switched after she scolded him for doing something wrong

In a video, the boy kept a straight face and refused to smile despite his mother making serious efforts to lighten his mood

However, at the end of the video, he finally let out a sweet smile after his mother apologised to him genuinely

A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing her little son's reaction to being scolded by her at home.

She posted the video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments.

Little boy frowns face after getting scolded

In the video shared by @abidemioluwatoyin on TikTok, the little boy kept a straight face and refused to smile because he was scolded.

His mother came close to him and tried her best to lighten up his mood but the child looked away and refused to give in.

However, at one point in the video, the mother began to apologise to him while making funny remarks and the little boy finally let out a smile.

Sharing the video via TikTok, the mother said:

"POV: Your son is mad at you because you scold him and ended up laughing."

Reactions as little boy frowns at home

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the wholesome video.

@Palblackdiamond said:

"I can imagine how he would behave as an adult and somebody's boyfriend or husband."

@Kas_Collections said:

"Why didn’t u allow this boy maintain his composure till d end na. My guy wey dey try maintain his steeze."

@Priscillia Dickson said:

"I love guys that get soft at the mention of sorry and I'm sure this boy is growing to become one."

@edithjanetelemi said:

"Na me be this no matter how I try to be angry and serious I go laugh at the end. No matter what you do to me."

@Chidi said:

"Brah lose him steeze burst laugh then continue the steeze with 1000000 composure."

@lilybryn2 said:

"Excuse me ma, my client said he needs juice and cookies before he will forgive you ooo."

@Ejiroghene added:

"Our last born is just like this, so funny. So what made you change your mind. Thought you were angry."

Watch the video below:

Video shows little boy lost in thoughts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared an intriguing video of her 10-month-old son who was lost in deep thoughts.

The boy placed his palm on his head as his concerned mother called his name severally to get him out of the scary position.

