A young boy has earned the admiration of people over his performance in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination

The boy who scored 259 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination had A1 in general mathematics

His proud elder brother took to social media to flaunt his WAEC result, which showed he got two A1's and five B3's

A Nigerian man, Misbahu El-Hamza, has expressed his excitement online over his younger brother's WAEC result.

Misbahu shared his brother's WAEC result on Facebook and appreciated the lad's teachers and mentors for their efforts.

According to Misbahu, his sibling, Lawal Isa Hamza, had earlier scored 259 in the JAMB examination.

Breakdown of Lawal's WAEC result

A look at Lawal's WAEC result showed he got an A1 in marketing and general mathematics, a B2 in agricultural science, a B3 in economics, biology, physics and chemistry and a C4 in the English language. Misbahu wrote:

"Our younger brother got 259 in his UTME and now has the following WAEC result.

"Alhamdulillah!

"Once again, we very much appreciate his teachers and mentors. May Allah bless their efforts with the best of rewards. Amin.

"Alhamdulillah!"

Lawal's WAEC result below:

Lawal's WAEC result. Photo Credit: Misbanu El-Hamza

People celebrate the WAEC candidate

Abdurrahman Muhd Salisu said:

"Ma sha Allah!

"May Allah bless the results."

Abubakar Sadiq SD Usman said:

"Baarakallahu feekum congratulations 🎊."

Sadiq Usman said:

"Mashaa Allah. Congratulations."

Abdulrahman Yunusa said:

"Masha Allah.

"A future star in the making."

WAEC withholds results of over 215k candidates

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that WAEC had withheld the results of over 215k candidates.

Amos Josiah Dangut, head of WAEC Nigeria, said the results of 215,267 candidates (representing 11.92 percent of the total) are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice, The Cable reported.

This, the council said, amounts to a 4.37 percent decrease from the 16.29 per cent recorded in the 2023 WASSCE for school candidates. As reported by The Punch, this figure represents 11.92 per cent of the 1,805,216 candidates who took the examination, WAEC disclosed.

Female student scores poorly in English language

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student's WAEC result had caused a stir online.

The student, who shared a photo of her result, inquired about her eligibility to study banking and finance despite receiving a D7 in English Language. Chisom Francisca, who shared her concerns on Facebook, garnered attention from netizens who offered suggestions for her.

In her full result, Francisca had B3 in Commerce, A1 in Accounting, B2 in Marketing, A1 in Economics, B2 in Government, A1 in Civic Education, D7 in English Language, C5 in Igbo and A1 in Mathematics.

