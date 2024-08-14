A Nigerian man proudly shared the WAEC results of his nephew, Olumese Daniel, who achieved an impressive 7 As and 2 Bs across all nine subjects

The man posted a screenshot of the results, which were obtained at Lumen Christi International High School, with the hope of securing a scholarship opportunity for exceptional WAEC students

However, he was informed that his nephew was ineligible because he did not achieve straight As in all subjects

A proud Nigerian uncle recently shared his nephew Olumese Daniel's WAEC results, highlighting his outstanding performance with 7 As and 2 Bs across nine subjects.

Olumese, a student at Lumen Christi International High School, had his results submitted by his uncle in a bid to secure a scholarship meant for top WAEC achievers.

WAEC student misses out on opportunity

Unfortunately, the application was turned down as the scholarship required straight As in all subjects.

A man named Alex Onyia earlier made the following announcement that prompted the man to share the results:

“I'm looking for 20 students who scored all A's in 2023/2024 WAEC exams. Their results will have to be 100% genuine and reflection of their exceptional intelligence. An organisation reached-out to me today and is interested in sponsoring the students application to United World Colleges. It's an intensive 2 year program only available for exceptionally smart students. It's a rigorous program. Once they successfully go through the program, they can gain full scholarships to Ivy League schools like Harvard, MIT, Stanford etc. The program is done in 18 different countries ranging from US, Canada, Singapore etc. So the successful students will move to any of these countries for the 2 year program. Kindly share so the right people may see.”it.

See the results below:

