A man said his younger brother vowed to study harder than him in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

When he wrote his own WAEC years ago, Abdulahi Okene said he was able to make distinctions in five subjects and B in four others.

Musa Muhammed Ipemida wrote his WAEC at Premier Academy, Lugbe Abuja. Photo credit: Facebook/Abdullahi Okene.

Okene noted that his brother, Musa Muhammed Ipemida, had vowed to work harder and possibly outscore him in WAEC grades.

Musa embarked on an ambitious reading plan to achieve his aim, studying for 15 hours daily.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Okene said Musa made sure he covered all the WAEC syllabus to prepare himself for the examination.

Premier Academy Abuja makes 8As in WAEC

Musa is from Kogi state but he took his WAEC examination at Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja.

Okene told Legit.ng:

"He read every day, at least 15 hours a day, especially when it was three months to the examination. He made sure he covered the WAEC syllabus. He wrote the last UTME and he scored 269. He wants to study petroleum engineering.

"He challenged me because, during my time, I had 5As and 4Bs. So he promised me he would work harder than me, and he did."

Musa's result was shared with Legit.ng shows that he has an A1 in eight subjects as well as a B3 in one.

Musa got A1 in civic education, English language, further mathematics, general mathematics, agricultural science, biology, chemistry, radio, TV and electronics works. He recorded B3 in physics.

Nigerian boy scores A1 parallel in WAEC

A Nigerian boy scored A1 in all the nine subjects he took in the West African School Certificate Examination.

The boy wrote his WAEC examination at the Chrisland High School Ikeja and his result has been spotted as exceptional.

The boy's excellent WAEC result was shared by Alex Onya who indicated that he would be mentored for a possible scholarship.

Source: Legit.ng