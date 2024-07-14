India’s billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding has remained a topic on the Nigerian social media space

A recent report disclosed that Ambani's son Anant Ambani, splashed the sum of $200,000 (N320M) on expensive watches as gifts

The recent update has spurred reactions from Nigerians as they continue to compare it to music star Davido's traditional wedding

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, celebrated his lavish wedding in an unusual way. He gave his friends limited edition Rose Gold Audemars Piguet watches worth $200k (N320 million) each.

Recall that Anant tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of wealthy pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, on Friday, July 12, in a star-studded event at which singer Rema performed.

According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani, Anant's dad, is the world’s ninth richest man, with a net worth of $123 billion.

See a video of the watches below:

Nigerians react to Anant Ambani's lavish gift to friends

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens threw shades at DMW label boss Davido, who recently had a lavish traditional wedding in Lagos. Read the comments below:

"This is more than money na water oh; this one is money na Atlantic ocean."

"Humble yourself, people get pass you.. Even as this Indian man dy, people dy were get pass am... Life no hard."

"Some of you enjoy talking down on your own… What concerns Davido with this wedding… Which one your Papa get… Mugu."

"Davido with unnecessary Cho Cho bragging . I always say wealth is silent."

"This is the real money na water not some folks shouting up and down the streets ig everyday."

"The real definition of “ money na water”… if chiefpriest go their kind wedding, e go Dey department of people wey dey serve food."

"This is the real definition of Money Na Water."

Chivido compared to Indian billionaire's son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man triggered reactions after he compared Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's wedding, to Chivido.

The Nigerian man, who was in awe over the amount that must have gone into the wedding, wrote via his X handle:

"The budget for the Billionaire wedding in India was $600m. That's N900,000,000,000. How much is Davido's wedding?"

