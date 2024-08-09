A Nigerian woman recently visited her 97-year-old father at his home, bringing along her children, and shared the heartwarming moment on TikTok

A Nigerian woman recently took her children to visit their 97-year-old grandfather, capturing the emotional moment on TikTok.

The video shows her joyfully embracing her father before introducing each of her children, who were eager to greet him.

The elderly man’s affectionate hugs for his grandchildren highlight the deep bond and love he has for his family.

97-year-old father reunites with daughter. Photo credit: @ofure_bello

Source: TikTok

This touching family reunion has resonated with viewers, spreading warmth across social media. The video was posted by @ofure_bello.

Mosco said:

“The children no get respect them dey greet this old man and they're standing nawa ooo God.”

Oluwaphemmyceezun wrote:

That first guy, you really deserve Gods grace.”

Nenyblack wrote:

“The first guy greeted him very well, the rest just dey hang hand for air.”

Bassey:

“Why the children dey do like that? no dey form big boy oo greet popsy well oo na the first guy wey go greet am well.”

Js Etubi:

“May this home never know sorrow.”

Solomonndusolomon:

“Na every papa be like ur papa.”

Kantechukwu:

“The first guy na Big guy, I love how he adapted to daddy’s joy.”

Ochuko ikivwaro:

“I look the man look the surrounding look the robber chairs outside the father of daughter who’s living in abroad and her beautiful kids I’m like thank God for this day for this man.”

Jane:

“The first guy is a matured in mind and loving no matter the situation. May God bless daddy, you and kids.”

Juliet C:

“Chai! the joy of meeting your grandkids after a long time. i tap into this grace for my dad. Amen.”

Kene:

“Children of this days no dey get respect.”

Eem_jay ventures:

“I think it is the first guy that has some sort of relationship with the grandpa, na only him remember the man well,he might be the woman first son.”

Fellyvangel:

“My dad is also 97years. I celebrate you daddy, ma,ur children are so cute. my dad acted same when he saw my children. God please give us good health and long life to also see our children's children.”

