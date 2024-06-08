A Nigerian lady is trending online after she revealed how she started her business with her savings

The lady said she started her food business when she was still undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

She noted that her business started with her 'alawi' has grown such that NYSC contacted her to work with her

A Nigerian lady has become a role model for young people after her humble beginnings earned her a place in the business world.

The lady said she started a small business while she was undergoing her NYSC but the business has grown and made her popular.

The lady said she used her NYSC alawi to start her business. Photo credit: Facebook/Gladys Adija Makus.

Source: Facebook

According to Gladys Adija Makus, she saved her NYSC allowance and used it to start a business and her efforts have yielded great results.

She said she has been contacted by NYSC, noting that the body wants to work with her.

She wrote on Facebook:

"We got a call from NYSC today, I am speechless. God has done it for me. The business I started with my NYSC Allowance savings in 2020 has grown into a full brand and they are hoping to work with me.

"Who would have thought that the idea of saving my allowance to go into the food business was going to become the beginning of my breakthrough? Who would have thought that the crazy young corper who was carrying tomato on her head in Faringada market was going to go this far. God I am very grateful. This just had to be you."

Facebook reactions as lady succeeds in business

Cynthia Adaeze said:

"Great Great Grace. Congratulations Dear. You will only know wins."

Rita Samuel said:

"How una take save this money abeg? Be like life is more harder now. I can't save nothing."

Faith John said:

"Congratulations ma'am! God, consistency and hardwork is all you need.... weldone."

Nnenna Okafor said:

"Congratulations to you dear. Keep moving higher and higher."

Source: Legit.ng