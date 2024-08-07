What was meant to be a memorable proposal moment took an embarrassing turn as a lady's wig was removed by someone from behind

The lady's man had pulled a surprise proposal on her at an event and while she was reacting to his gesture, her wig was yanked off

Mixed reactions have trailed the incident as many ladies shared what they would have done if in the lady's shoe

A drama broke out during a lady's proposal as a woman suddenly came from behind and ran away with her wig.

A short clip of the embarrassing proposal was shared on Facebook by lifestyle influencer Nsikak Effiong.

The lady's wig was yanked off. Photo Credit: Nsikak Effiong

Nsikak was outraged by how the proposal panned out. She wrote:

"God! God help me! If I say the first thing on my mind. I'll get banned."

In the clip, a young man went on his knees at an event to propose to his girl amid cheers from people around.

His girlfriend, already upstanding, was about to make a decision when someone suddenly yanked off her wig and fled.

Outrage trailed the woman's action

Chris Okoye Chinemelum said:

"This is one of the reasons you should ensure your original hair is neat and well kept even when you are wearing a wig."

Marian Ezinne said:

"Which kain witchcraft wear cloth comot for house like this 🤣🤣🤣.

"See as the eye human want reduce the Steeze of a Queen on her memorable day!!"

Faith Chinyere Aloysius said:

"I will be writing statements in four languages at the police station."

Okeke Aivi Chinemerem said:

"You will be identifying as a pancake by the time I'm done with you."

Shuga Shuga said:

"The ring would have to wait till I chase that foooooollll and get my hair!"

Ohekwuru Dave said:

"If I was in that guy shoes, I'll chase and revenge😂."

Sabina Nwafor Ngwuoke said:

"I will make sure I chase you till I catch you then sit on you and pound ya like pepper and crayfish mix. By the time you stand up, you will be filled with forever regrets.. Yoooh! this is me trying to be modest with my comment 🤨😩."

Esther Umejiego said:

"This is not even funny, this proposal will either be shifted or cancelled so i can finish this other business."

