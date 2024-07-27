A young Nigerian man yet to complete his building project made a video about it, and people talked

The young landlord showed people how busy his site looked at the moment his foundation work started

A few Nigerians who watched his clip said that his celebration may have been too early as he just got started

A young Nigerian man made a video to show the moment he started the first stage of his building project.

With cement blocks for his house foundation all around the dug trenches, his pastor prayed for him.

Cement blocks for building

At a point in the video, he stretched out his arms to demonstrate how fulfilled he was at such a young age.

Many people who watched his (@wisdomsg3) clip believed his celebration was still too early as there was still much work to be done.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amexin said:

"Congrats but u don finish am Abi Watin."

Scott said:

"Make we tell am?"

Richarmanilexus0.15 said:

"Congratulation bro am the next."

IRAN META said:

"The lord will strengthen u to complete it the journey no easy buy God will see u through."

Idcahse said:

"I pray I have money to buy mine also."

Chris said:

"Bigger Congratulations to You my brother. I tap from this blessings and grace, pls bro pray me I wan finish mine too abeg."

Wallet Check said:

"N5m Dey quick finish oooo better ask people wey Dey front."

Only The Family said:

"Congratulation, I tap from the Congratulation In Jesus Name Amen."

Obey7204 said:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace."

Young man became landlord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made a good move for his future as he became a landlord.

The man built a bungalow with millions of naira spent on Gerard stone-coated roof, among others. A woman prayed for him (@chukuwdi098) while the foundation was being laid before labourers continued major work.

