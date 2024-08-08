Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics without her own bicycle, leaving Nigerian fans marvelled

Ukpeseraye took to social media to thank German authorities for coming to her aid shortly before her event

Fans have called on Nigeria's Minister of Sports to investigate all federations and bring persons to book

Nigerian authorities are under fire after Cyclist Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics without her own bicycle.

Ukpeseraye made history, becoming the first Nigerian to participate in the event at the summer games.

She qualified for the Olympics by excelling in three separate cycling events, including one road race and two track cycling competitions.

Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye borrowed a bicycle from German authorities to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: @WMNcycling

Source: Twitter

Bella Naija reports that Giandomenico Massari, president of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, highlighted Nigeria’s qualification for the event as noteworthy.

The 25-year-old Nigerian athlete finished 4th in her heat on Wednesday, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

Meanwhile, she took to social media to thank the German team for coming to her rescue by offering her a bicycle.

Ukpeseraye wrote on X:

"Due to the short notice of me competing at the keirin & Sprint, #teamNigeria I had no bicycle to race with on the tracks.

"In d spirit of sportsmanship the German team @bunddeutscherradfahr came to my rescue by offering me a bicycle.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to demand explanation from authorities.

@jostezz_ said:

"Just rep Germany next time, we will accept it since nigeria can’t be pro active."

@s_mofficial added:

"I've never seen anything like this before in my life. What a shame."

@zubidavies said:

"Just imagine what those foreigners will think of us as a country. If you look at the Olympic games, you will know that our investment in sports is terrible.

"Some sports have not even crossed anyone's mind here."

@PoojaMedia added:

"The Minister must probe so many Federations after this Olympics if truly, funds were released for this."

Amusan off to flying start in Paris

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world record holder in the Women's 100m Hurdles Tobi Amusan is through to the semifinal of the event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Nigerian athlete ran 12.49s to win Heat 1 on Wednesday morning, making her intent clear at this year's summer games.

Amusan did not break much sweat to easily win the race, beating USA's Alaysha Johnson, who was 2nd in 12.61s and Janeek Brown 3rd in 12.84s.

Source: Legit.ng