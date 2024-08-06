A Nigerian lady recently filmed a video capturing the unique celebration of a group of graduates

In the clip, the truck full of excited graduates, all dressed in white, can be seen making its way through the streets

The students wave enthusiastically, clearly enjoying their memorable graduation in this unconventional way

A Nigerian lady captured the video of recent graduates on a truck celebrating their graduation a in unique way.

In the video, the moving truck meandered through the road with the graduated students who wearing white waving with excitement.

Lady graduate and celebrate on truck. Photo credit: @thatsexyslimgirls

Source: TikTok

The graduates who wanted to celebrate their graduation uniquely did so in a moving truck that emboldened their memories.

This one-of-a-kind celebration on a moving truck has created lasting memories for the proud graduates. The video was posted thatslimgirl.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jommy said:

“Nursing and Public health, please explain how Zainab was about to do both.”

Bigtimi wrote:

“Congratulations to all of you stunning ladies.”

Zainab:

“Food Vendor in Redemption Camp. Love ett.”

User9632730129200:

“Congratulations babe.”

Anjorins Vlog:

“Later, dem go dey shout yoruba this, yoruba that... See how people dey spend money to upgrade their career.”

Ulasifrancis:

“See beauty oo.”

NoraBliss:

“Correct babes.”

Moyolove:

“Is health education applicable in the UK.”

AdaNjika:

“Na this challenge i like, no be who get most expensive hair.”

BholarSlim:

“Beauty with brains.”

Adunnioflondon:

“Your friends know book o.”

Zainab:

“They are all scholars.”

Monumental_MJ:

“Love to see it.”

Obi of wales:

“You get fine friends.”

Jollofetcie:

“Beauty and brains.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian young lady celebrated herself happily after her graduation in a Nigerian church in Chicago, capturing the attention of many people.

Lady celebrates first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class degree in Mass Communication celebrated herself in a clip that went viral.

She graduated from Babcock University from the Department of Mass Communication and noted that it was a tough one.

The lady shared three photos where she was wearing her graduation gown with a bright smile, showing that it was a joyous moment.

Source: Legit.ng