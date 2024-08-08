A Nigerian man overseas has stated that he didn't get his degree handed to him like some people want the government to do for them

According to the UK resident, his parents paid over £15,000 (over N30 million at the current exchange rate)

His revelation triggered other students to share how much they and their parents spent on their education

A Nigerian man in the diaspora, Adedoyin, has revealed that his parents paid over £15,000 (over N30 million at the current exchange rate) for his studies in the UK without any student loans.

Adedoyin disclosed this on TikTok in reaction to the ongoing UK riots.

His parents paid over N30 million for his UK study. Photo Credit: @adedoyindudu

Adedoyin said the government did not hand him his degree. He wrote:

"We didn’t get our degrees handed over to us like you all want the government to do for you."

He took a swipe at the far-right rioters who claimed immigrants were stealing their jobs.

Watch his video below:

His revelation generated reactions

Chela🦋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 said:

"18000£mine minus rent all living expenses even the travel itself was costly and what are they saying 😩 lemmi even download indeed and look for more🤣."

Cynthia Bodea said:

"Plus my dad had to pay my accommodation 6 months in advance."

Petr Gold said:

"For real people Dey hustle na African leaders just dey lose guard us. Imagine all this talent Dey do well for Nigeria."

I am Seyi ❤️ said:

"£22,850 , let’s not talk about health insurance and rent."

I.M. 🌺 said:

"This right here, BA and Masters tuition fees + visa fees, accommodation, food, travel and more! God bless our parents! 🙏🏾"

The Eazi said:

"£18,300 for 3years 😂😩 and 700pcm rent 😂😂😂 minus health insurance."

Uchechukwu Ga-eme🇬🇧🇳🇬 said:

"I dey pay £22,000 now after they will say I dey still their job.. Na straight thunder."

Viviennee____ said:

"I paid mine from my own pockets 16,500 graduated with a first class while working and studying!"

Source: Legit.ng