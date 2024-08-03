A Nigerian lady has shown off the meal she got for just N1k after seeing a woman's video on social media

According to her, she watched the video of a woman who said one can get a plate of food and chicken for N1k

Many people showed interest in taking advantage of such an opportunity and she shared how they could go about it

A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz as she showcased how she got a plate of rice and chicken for N1k.

In a TikTok video, she said she had seen a video where a woman revealed how people could order a plate of food and chicken for N1k and she followed the process from the clip.

@berry_xx6 showed how she applied what she had seen in the woman's video. She captured when the delivery man brought her food and flaunted the three plates of food online.

Many people wanted to know how she did it and she replied:

"Download chowdeck… CD-GLORU1N for 500 off use my promo code while signing up ! Then go to chicken republic and search for refuel menu they will say 1700 but it’s 1k."

Her clip has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to the lady's video

YE MI SI🤍✨ said:

"I thought it is only on Thursdays this orders takes place."

Må.❣️🎀🌹 said:

"Who don chop am finish 😹😹😹 stay like one day if nothing do u I go order."

mama❣️ said:

"Just checked they have closed.

"I'm in Abuja can I use Ur code? 😩

"Because I wan order first thing tomorrow morning."

LASH ‘N’LIPS PERFECTO BY NATH said:

"Them say my vendor is unable to deliver to my location o ..egbami o."

Ehizzyworld said:

"I don order oo😌waiting for the rider."

𝓘𝓷𝓲𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓽𝓸𝓾𝓼 💋 said:

"Girll I just got my order🙂‍↔️ I used ur promo code."

Semmy said:

"Me sef don buy my own this morning 😂😂the crispy chicken make sense die."

Aiiiyyaamm ♡🥰 said:

"Chicken Republic owner no go lack."

