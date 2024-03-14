A Nigerian lady who did a masters degree in the UK has shared the total amount her school fees was for one year

According to the lady who did not study under a full scholarship, she paid a total of 12,895 Pounds

This was after she was given a school fees discount of 2000 Pounds because she was from Nigeria

A Nigerian lady has disclosed the amount of money she paid as fees while studying for her masters in the UK.

The lady, Ella Efe, studied in the 2022/2023 academic session, and she paid 12,895 Pounds.

The lady said her school fees was discounted. Photo credit: TikTok/Ella Efe and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Ella, however, received a school fees discount of 2000 Pounds; if not, she would have paid 14,895 Pounds.

She said the 20,000 Pounds school fees discount was given to only Nigerians. At the current exchange rate, 14,895 Pounds is N26 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people in her comment section agreed that studying abroad was expensive especially if one is not offered a scholarship.

They maintained that the best would be to look for a fully-funded scholarship if one was not from a rich home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady reveals her school fees in the UK

@Biglarry said:

"Na $12,895 this my sister called “just."

@New King Felix said:

"Please I got admitted to Chester university with a tuition fee of 10,520 for the first year and 12,920 from the second year, my question is can I pay such amount through part time work?"

@ijoba2.5 said:

"I think the discount is based on what you graduated with during your undergraduate its not only for Nigerians."

@Faceless said:

"Wahoo the amount of money leaving Nigeria for school fee abroad yearly it’s enough to build a top university with solar panels powered energy including all equipment and housing for students."

Lady reveals job she got after paying high school fees abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said after studying abroad and paying a huge sum of money as fees, she found jobs may not be all that available.

She claimed the only job with sponsorship to the UK was mortuary attendant, and people told her to grab the opportunity.

In the video, alaga_toh_porsche disclosed that she paid £18,000 as school fees to study for a master's in hospitality management.

Source: Legit.ng