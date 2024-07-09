A Nigerian lady appreciated her husband she paid for her master's school, which was a total of 53 million naira

The lady said her husband made the payment without stressing her, which showed how generous her man was

The lady said her master's degree would last for two years and added that she understood it was not easy for anyone to cough out such a large amount of money for school fees

A Nigerian lady expressed her real gratitude to her husband, who covered the entire cost of her master's degree, amounting to 53 million naira.

She talked about how he managed to make the payment without causing her any stress, showcasing his big heart.

She mentioned that her master's programme would be two years, acknowledging the significant financial commitment involved.

She also appreciated the difficulty of raising such a substantial amount for tuition fees, as shown by @comfortcakes.

Mum to adorables said:

“God bless all supportive husband's”

Hannah_lawall wrote:

“Yess, God bless my husband paid everything.”

Bakareoluwaferanm commented:

“God bless him and my husband too because if he has d money he will do more.”

User8719212450269:

“I like a woman like u who can appreciate what their husband has done for them openly.”

VickyadusGoddey:

“God bless all supportive husband.”

Ademiluyi Adetola:

“May God continue to bless him.”

Ithairworld:

“God bless and replenish him.”

Student_nurse_pau_la:

“E no easy my love.”

Didi:

“God bless my brothers.”

Betty Farm:

“Wants to come to UK for my masters but no sponsor don’t even know how to start. Good bless him.”

Azeezat298:

“About 42m? I swear he tried.”

Jaywonder:

“God please bless me with good husband.”

Asa Akuamia:

“God bless your man his pocket will never run dry.”

Taiwo liadi:

“Lajman007 God bless you real good.”

Oluwatosin Oluwatobiloba:

“But if he was unable to pay, will you still compose this music for him?”

Solomon TV:

“£32K for Masters? As it become that bad? I paid £10,500 and my second Masters was £11,500.”

Comfort Feranmi:

“Yes £32k for masters if not more than eventually,My course is a two years course. And you have to pay for the two years , first year is for course work while 2nd yr is for placement.”

Zahra and mom:

“I really need your help ma it’s last two months I gave birth but there is nothing to eat talkless of buying her food and drugs ma.”

Oxygen_02:

“You’re lazy if you didn’t contribute nothing.”

Comfort Feranmi:

“Yeah I’m lazy joggling school, pregnancy, child birth, and taking care of the children."

Honourablesb:

“32k kilo sele?”

Comfort Feranmi:

“Ko si much I decided to do a course that will give me peace of mind also known as COS afterwards.”

Teejay:

“Na pre masters carry you n hubby come uk. 32k bawo.”

Comfort Feranmi:

“Shebi you for just ask which course rather than typing like a reflection of what you’re … if e no dey, e no dey.’

N__Mayfair:

“Na man he be.”

