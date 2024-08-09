A Nigerian man has melted hearts online after showing off the moment he surprised some mothers with cash gifts

In a touching video, he walked around a market and handed out an envelop filled with money to random mothers

Social media users who watched the video did not hesitate to applaud his kind gesture in the comments section

A Nigerian man's selfless act of kindness towards mothers in a market has captured the hearts of netizens.

A clip showed him walking around, handing out envelopes filled with cash to random women, bringing surprise and excitement to their faces.

Man gifts cash envelopes to mothers

Man goes viral for blessing random women

The generous man, known as @de_umbrellaboy on TikTok, shared the video showing the unique moment with the caption:

"My little way of supporting mothers."

The clip captured the initial fear of the women as they opened the envelopes, followed by their overwhelming excitement upon discovering the cash inside.

One particular woman created a beautiful scene at the market square and called other market women to celebrate her fortune with her.

Reactions as man gives mothers cash gifts

Social media users praised the man's kind gesture, flooding the comments section on TikTok with prayers and accolades.

@ISAACKOFNYAMEATOBRAH said:

"These things brings me tears whenever I see them on social media cuz is the only dream of my life to achieve but life has and still being hard for me to achieve it."

@luckyegede1 said:

"I need to go to Nigeria now i start putting smiles on people's faces."

@spec-favy said:

"Dats how dat other woman missed her blessing to her customer. May we customer b at the right place at the right time."

@Markone said:

"I would have loved to do same in my country but pipo with lack of trust and good faith will say it’s money ritual."

@Jawula Jay added:

"I love it when people come up with plan to make people smile. God will bless u more our mothers go through allot to make us feel better whenever I see someone making them happy I love them."

Watch the video below:

