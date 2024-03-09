A beautiful Nigerian lady is celebrating the fact that she has become a lawyer after she was called to bar

She shared a video of herself during the called-to-bar ceremony as she danced happily to celebrate

Her followers on TikTok went to her comment section to send her congratulatory messages after the video went viral

A Nigerian lady is over the moon as she has successfully become a lawyer after completing her studies and training.

She posted a video on TikTok to celebrate the day she was called to bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The lady was happy as she was called to bar. Photo credit: Tiktok/@vivalswt.

Source: TikTok

After she posted the video, many of her followers noticed her beauty and pointed it out in the comment section.

The lady, @vivalswt, looked so beautiful in her legal attire as she made it known that she should now officially be addressed as a lawyer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She captioned the video:

"Guys, I was called to the bar yesterday as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court. Congratulations to me. So let me officially introduce myself. This is C.G.OKEKE Esq. Appearing for all the beautiful and elegant lawyers."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes a lawyer

@christo229 said:

"Country with millions of solicitors, yet no one can stand up for the justice."

@Cornelius said:

"I was called to bar too yesterday and I was given two bottles of beer."

@Muna said:

"Omo lawyers pass clients. How we won take do this one nah? Congratulations dear."

@topeyinka11296 said:

"Keep pushing Gene, sky is your limit."

@stellaogechi755@gmail.com commented:

"So na so..so case and problem full dis life? See populations of lawyers."

@unique lady said:

"I claim it for my daughter in Jesus name Amen."

Lady shares her experience in law school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a new student in law school shared a video showing how her first day in school went.

In a short clip she posed on TikTok, the lady showed the beautiful classroom at the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt.

The video sparked interest among many social media users who wanted to know more about the school.

Source: Legit.ng