A Nigerian lady who achieved a first-class degree after overcoming unexpected challenges has shared her inspiring journey

She revealed that she tragically lost her parents, who had been strong supporters of her education, which forced her to take breaks from her studies

Despite these hardships, she eventually returned to complete her degree, earning a first-class honours

A Nigerian lady who graduated with first class after facing unexpected challenges along the way shared her moving story.

She said she lost her parents, who were very supportive of her education and needed to take breaks from school.

Lady achieves first class. Photo credit: @jaydiran

Source: TikTok

Eventually, she returned to complete her studies and earned a first-class, adding that she was happy she could make her parents proud of her excellent results. The video was posted by @jaydiran.

Watch the video HERE:

Reactions about the lady’s story

Hannah said:

“Congratulations dear.’

Elle daddy wrote:

“Congratulations, I have to comment on this cus it’s actually my discipline, I hope and pray to make papa and mama like this also proud to be an upcoming civil engineer. CONGRATULATIONS!”

Irebami commented:

“Congratulations I’m proud of you.”

Tife also commented:

“You did that indeed, super proud of you.”

Farida:

“Congratulations my love.”

Miss P:

“As a civil engineering student I must say big congrats, it's tough indeed.”

ᴅenny:

“Congratulations girl.”

i_ummy.cious:

“Girl you nailed it!Beauty with brains.”

Jeminatu Sl:

“Congratulations beautiful u so gorgeous.”

Nombu:

“Allahuma Barik! Congrats girl.”

