A lady who embarked on her university journey at the age of 32 has shared her inspiring story of becoming a qualified nurse by 35.

She also revealed that she purchased her first home at 38 and launched her own business at 41.

Her remarkable journey, shared online, has resonated with social media users, sparking a wave of reactions as many reflected on the personal significance of her achievements. The video was posted by @dannielle_socialmediamgr.

Bum8387 said:

“Did you leave nursing?”

Victoria Orji wrote:

“I love meeting SMM's as I am one too.”

Franklin Sonwa525 commented:

“Your story encouraged me. I'm not giving up.”

Abigail & Adam also commented:

“How incredible! You also accomplished more in those 10 years than many do in a lifetime, congratulations.”

Danielle:

“Aww thank you I have an 18 year old daughter too.”

Look alive:

“All whilst looking like you’re still in your 20’s.”

Barbie:

“Age doesn’t define your achievements!”

User8439450926738:

“This! brought my house at 25, had my baby at 26, went to uni at 29, finished uni as an occupational therapist 33.”

ShonaB:

“This gives me hope. I’m desperate to get out of nursing.”

Danielle:

“Can be done lovely what field do you work in?”

User535554445:

“Okay thank you. Needed this, turning 26 this yesterday and I’m nowhere near where I wanna be.”

Nio:

“This is very encouraging as I have no clue what to do with my life at 43.”

Luce:

“I needed to see this today. Bevause of my mental health I feel so far behind sometimes. Well done you tho girl!! Smashing it xxx.”

Wowowoski:

“Congratulations! Inspiring to see.”

Naeem_madatt:

“I really needed this video today! starting Med school at 29 hasn't been the easiest.”

Vee782:

“I honestly needed to see this today. Thank you.”

JustDesh:

“What was your first business at 41? I want to have a second income.”

Danielle:

“You can! What skills do you have or what do you enjoy doing?”

Angelique:

“Starting my pharmacy degree at 24 and won’t finish till I’m 29 this gives me hopeee.”

