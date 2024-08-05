Kano Heat Drives Nigerian Lady to Purchase Second-Hand Air Conditioner for Relief, Fixes It in Room
- A Nigerian woman currently doing her horsemanship in Kano recently shared her reasons for purchasing an air conditioner in a video
- She explained that the intense heat in Kano prompted her to buy a new air conditioner, as she desperately needed a cool space to relax
- After some searching, she managed to find a second-hand AC, had it installed in her home, and shared her excitement with her followers
A Nigerian lady who is doing her horsemanship in Kano shared her reasons for buying an Air Conditioner in a video.
The lady disclosed she decided to get a new air conditioner because the heat was too much in Kano, and she needed a cool room.
She was eventually able to get a second-hand AC and fix it in the house, and she shared her excitement as well. The video was posted by @dr_sabaa.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Talk2mansour76 said:
“Where do you see nepa in kano as you want to buy ac.”
Fatima wrote:
“Have you been to maiduguri?”
Dr. Saba’a commented:
“Not yet, it’s my first time in the north.”
Jay Bichi also commented:
“I've saw you today but I'll be hoping to see you again I'm a fan.”
Dr. Saba’a:
“Where did you see me?”
Veils galaxy:
“My sister no nepa in kano why buying air conditioner.”
AbdulQuadri Olude:
“How much is it now.”
Kasma_jr:
“Habibi come to sokoto.”
Oluwabanky:
“I just hope dis AC don’t eat more money. Hopefully u are lucky wit it because second hand AC’s hmmmm.”
Dr. Saba’a:
“Seee! I’ve repaired it twice already.”
Zaynab:
“The heat is unbearable.”
Oga_Babangida3:
“Masha Allah, Nice one, if been in Maiduguri you can complain.”
Amusan Shehu Tijani:
“Do you ve regular power supply in Kano.Buying A/C in Nigeria is not problem,but powe supply matter.”
Babba lala:
“How much you bought it.”
Khamal Deeni:
“Is the AC working very well.”
Joy Ifache:
“Not zoo road, court road.”
Lady hopes to become Governor of Kano State
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Hadiza Nasir Ahmad, a Nigerian lady who dreams of becoming the first female governor of Kano state, has made a historic pledge.
Ahmad declared her intention to appoint the first female Emir if elected, a move that would break centuries of tradition in the predominantly Muslim northern Nigerian state.
Ahmad’s announcement has sparked a significant reaction across social media.
Source: Legit.ng
