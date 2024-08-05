A Nigerian woman currently doing her horsemanship in Kano recently shared her reasons for purchasing an air conditioner in a video

She explained that the intense heat in Kano prompted her to buy a new air conditioner, as she desperately needed a cool space to relax

After some searching, she managed to find a second-hand AC, had it installed in her home, and shared her excitement with her followers

Lady buys AC in Kano. Photo credit: @dr_sabaa

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Talk2mansour76 said:

“Where do you see nepa in kano as you want to buy ac.”

Fatima wrote:

“Have you been to maiduguri?”

Dr. Saba’a commented:

“Not yet, it’s my first time in the north.”

Jay Bichi also commented:

“I've saw you today but I'll be hoping to see you again I'm a fan.”

Dr. Saba’a:

“Where did you see me?”

Veils galaxy:

“My sister no nepa in kano why buying air conditioner.”

AbdulQuadri Olude:

“How much is it now.”

Kasma_jr:

“Habibi come to sokoto.”

Oluwabanky:

“I just hope dis AC don’t eat more money. Hopefully u are lucky wit it because second hand AC’s hmmmm.”

Dr. Saba’a:

“Seee! I’ve repaired it twice already.”

Zaynab:

“The heat is unbearable.”

Oga_Babangida3:

“Masha Allah, Nice one, if been in Maiduguri you can complain.”

Amusan Shehu Tijani:

“Do you ve regular power supply in Kano.Buying A/C in Nigeria is not problem,but powe supply matter.”

Babba lala:

“How much you bought it.”

Khamal Deeni:

“Is the AC working very well.”

Joy Ifache:

“Not zoo road, court road.”

