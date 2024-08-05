A lady has shared a touching video expressing her concern over her friend who went missing for over a year

In a video, the lady revealed that her friend left school in 400 level to travel by road to Italy and since then, nobody heard from her

Social media users flocked the comments section to share their thoughts about the heartbreaking situation

A sad video about the mysterious disappearance of a lady who embarked on a journey to Italy over a year ago has stirred emotions online.

Her friend, who posted the video, expressed deep concern for her well-being and whereabouts.

Lady worries over friend who travelled to Italy Photo credit: @perpetualalfred1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady worries over missing female friend

In the video shared by @perpetualalfred1 on TikTok, she narrated the story of Francis Deborah, who left university in her final year to travel to Italy by road.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Since her departure, there has been no word from her, leaving her loved ones, especially her mother in a state of anguish.

In her words:

"To my bestie who left 400l first semester to travel by road to Italy. I hope you are fine it’s over a year now and no one has heard from you Francis Deborah we graduated already and your mom is worried about you."

Reactions as lady worries over friend

The video sparked several comments from TikTok users, who shared their opinions about Francis' disappearance.

@PRECIOUS said:

"She Dey Libya. They are really suffering there. No be everything person dey talk. Dem dey convince dem say na nanny work dem dey go do for Italy while na Libya dem dey carry dem go do."

@Uche'spride said:

"This reminds me, few minutes ago my parents landlord called me that his in-law that stays in Libya is looking for nanny that if I was interested by the next week Thursday I’ll be on my way."

@Honey cherry said:

"She is in Libya may be at work or prison may God see her through."

@Joyce wrote:

"Still wished to see my primary school best friend Wendy I pray she's doing fine now."

@Jacinta__Chisom said:

"Still looking for my secondary school best friends. Mbah Chidimma and Uchenna. God I really want find them someday."

@Luchi Berry Lala added:

"To my friend Esther it been 3 yrs since I heard from you since you traveled out, I have asked everyone I know if they have heard from you, I hope you are good esther. I miss you everyday I think abt you."

Watch the video below:

Lady cries out as sister goes missing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of the University of Abuja, Halima, went missing after heading to school.

Her family received a disturbing phone call from an unknown person claiming that the owner of her phone was dead.

Source: Legit.ng