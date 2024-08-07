A lady has shared a captivating video of her energetic mother who hopped on a trending TikTok sound

A video showed the woman dressed in lace attire and dancing with so much energy to the viral beat

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to shower accolades on her for her dancing skills

A mother's video showcasing her impressive dance moves to a viral TikTok sound has gone viral.

The energetic woman, dressed in a stunning lace outfit, danced with vibrant energy, captivating the hearts of many.

Nigerian woman shows off impressive dance moves Photo credit: @iamwendy230/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady hails mother's dance moves

In the clip shared by her daughter @iam_wendy on TikTok, the girl praised her mother's moves and asked people to 'clear road' for her.

"POV: My mum decided to hop on this dance. Clear road," she wrote.

The video captured the mother's fantastic energy and dance skills as she moved in perfect sync with the viral beat.

Social media users praised her dancing abilities, with many commending her for her age-defying energy and spirit.

Reactions as Nigerian mum dances

The TikTok video quickly went viral, and many netizens reacted to it.

@Bigzini said:

"My own mama own na to dey hear radio lagos."

@cute massivebby1 wrote:

"Pluto mama. Me no even sabii dance this well."

@Thatgurlcessa said:

"Not me smiling while watching this."

@HaywhizzyVibezz said:

"Na because your mom wan do this trend na why your mom dress like this."

@precious baby said:

"Mama when get big doings, I miss my mom when I saw this video RIP mom."

@Kabila d great reacted:

"Is your mum single asking on my dad behalf. No vex."

@VICKYBEA added:

"Mama Dey mama na this kind mama go say by 7 make you enter house but if she follow go that club she nor go know when 12 reach. I love her vibe."

@king wealth hairs added:

"Nothing u wan tell me your mama na swagger mama. She hot during her days. My own mum as she see camera she don run."

Watch the video below:

Energetic mum dances with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman wowed netizens with a dance video of herself and her daughter showing off energetic and synchronized moves.

In the video, they danced with all smiles, showcasing their bond.

Source: Legit.ng