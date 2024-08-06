A Nigerian baker shared a heartbreaking video showing the cakes that her little daughter ate at home

The woman had baked the cakes for a client only for her daughter to eat the cakes without getting any permission

While sharing the video online, the sad mother revealed how she almost broke down in tears after seeing the cake

A Nigerian baker was left devastated after her little daughter ruined the cakes which she prepared for a client.

The baker had spent hours perfecting the treats, only for her daughter to take bites without permission.

Little girl ruins her mother's cakes Photo credit: @tsquarecakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baker in pain as daughter devours cake

In a video shared via her TikTok account @tsquarecakes, the baker displayed the half-eaten cakes.

She expressed her heartbreak and frustration, revealing that she was on the verge of tears when she discovered the mess.

"I was almost moved to tears like how could you? What would you do in this situation as a baker?" she lamented.

The little girl however faced the wall and refused to look at her mother as though she was feeling guilty over her action.

Reactions as baker's daughter eats client's cakes

The TikTok post sparked a mix of reactions from social media users, with some offering words of comfort and others sharing similar experiences.

Many couldn't help but laugh at the behaviour of the baker's daughter, while others offered advice on how to prevent such incidents in the future.

@Littlemisswerey said:

"I go decorate am give their papa collect my money."

@JennyCakes_ said:

"I will just decorate my child and deliver. Children are the Lord from the heritage, a reward of offspring from Him Abi how them talk am??"

@Sewa said:

"At least, she's a child. My brother is 28 years old and i cant put cake on the rack without fear."

@NDIP said:

"Your own is even better. My niece my all my three tier wedding cake after I covered it. I almost run mad that day."

@Classiquecakestreatsltd said:

"This is still okay madam. I remember the day I baked at home, only for me to go out and come back, my dog has finished the cake. I cried my eyes out."

@Goldie said:

"It's not a big mess, the cakes can be trimmed besides she will learn with time, my son was like that but not anymore."

@Healthy and Edible Signature added:

"Blood of Jesus. See my daughter's bestie o. Once we bake during this summer we keep our cakes appropriately cause cake police is around."



