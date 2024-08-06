A Nigerian lady whose mother graduated from Lagos State University 25 years ago and posed for a memorable photo finally had a daughter who graduated and recreated the same image

The lady who was able to recreate her mother’s striking photo many years later indicated that she was proud

Although she was unable to witness her mother’s graduation when it happened, she had hoped her mother was able to witness hers too, but it was not to be

A Nigerian lady recently recreated a cherished family moment by replicating a memorable photo taken by her mother 25 years ago at Lagos State University.

The mother had graduated from the same university and posed for a striking photo, which her daughter proudly recreated after completing her own degree.

Lady graduates, recreates mother's photo. Photo credit: @phlikky

Source: TikTok

Although she wasn’t there to witness her mother’s graduation all those years ago, the daughter had always hoped her mother would be able to see hers.

Sadly, this wish couldn't be fulfilled. Despite this, she expressed immense pride in being able to honour her mother's legacy in such a meaningful way. The video was posted by @phlikky.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amanda said:

“How come my sis is at home, she's also in lasu 400lvl.”

Kate Of London:

“We the TikTok family congratulate you and say a big thank you, mommy is super proud of you.”

Phlikky:

“Thank you and God bless you.”

Yoruba Demon:

“For the fact you attend same school as her, she’s definitely proud of you.”

Phlikky:

“Thank youuu for your kind words.”

Hayami:

“Congratulations mama,i have never been this proud for a stranger. Your mother would be incredibly proud of you, and her love and guidance will always be a part of you.”

Phlikky:

“Thank youuu so much mama, I deeply appreciate, Ameen.”

Benita:

“Everyday I cry for strangers on this app…. I’m sure she’s proud of you.”

Phlikky:

“Thank youu so much, you are so kind.”

Beinghikmah:

“This is so emotional congratulations I’m sure she’s super proud.”

His Favourite Ex:

“Thank u….mama is so proud of you.”

Adeola:

“This is soo emotional and I'm very sure she's super proud of you.”

Honey wealth:

“Congratulations more wins. As ours motor says we’re Lasu we’re great you will continue to go higher in Jesus name.”

Phlikky:

“Thank youuu so much, Ameen and you too i really appreciate your kind words.”

Oluwaferidamilola:

“I Cnt imagine her smiles and blessings from heaven over you for nt backing off or dropping out,congratulations.”

Mobola:

“Congratulations sis,mum is definitely proud of you.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that AY Comedian, seems to have something worthwhile to celebrate as his first daughter, Michelle, graduates from secondary school.

Family throws welcome party for graduated daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who returned home after her graduation was surprised to see that her family had prepared a welcome party for her.

In the video, she was received warmly by her family, who were in a festive moment and did not hide it.

As shared by @real_gold, the lady also took some time to cheer her up as well as took a photo of him, she was truly moved by the gesture and it showed on her face.

Source: Legit.ng