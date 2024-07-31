After Getting Visa, Nigerian Lady Keeps it a Secret and Travels to Canada Without Informing Anyone
- A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media over how she stealthily migrated to Canada
- The young lady shared a short video showing how she boarded her flight to the North American country
- According to the Nigerian youth, she moved to Canada without the knowledge of her family and friends
A Nigerian lady who migrated to Canada has revealed she did it without telling her loved ones and pals.
On how she pulled it off, the lady said she kept her visa a secret from everyone.
She added that she was going to start a new life in Canada. On TikTok, she released a video of when she took a flight.
Her video generated a buzz as netizens congratulated her. The young lady, however, cleared the air. She wrote:
"I’ve been here for over a year na😂. This is just for challenge."
Watch her video below:
People celebrated with her
Horlanrewaju said:
"Congratulations, I'm traveling next 'by God's grace."
Adesola22 said:
"Congratulations 🎉🍾 i'm traveling next I believe."
Nuwagaba Leon said:
"Congratulations 🎊 dear l am travelling next this year in Jesus's name."
𝐳𝐲𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧̌̀𝐳̌🌬🎧🇨🇦? said:
"Congratulations 🎉 I'm traveling next ijn."
AYOMIDE said:
"Congratulations am the next in Jesus name Amen."
adunniade said:
"Congratulations dear more grace ahead."
mimijoker.com ❤✝️🌈 said:
"Congratulations 👏.
"I'm next ijn Amen.
"Temitope oluwa is involved.
"We are the next insha Allahu amen 😭🙏😭😭😭,, congratulations."
Lady secretly relocates to America
In another related story, a lady had relocated to America without telling her friends.
She stated that her friends stopped talking to her because she migrated to the US without telling them. The lady added that they viewed her status on her birthday and did not wish her well.
According to her, she did not inform them about her plans before something went wrong with her relocation.
Lady relocates without telling anyone
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how she fooled her family and friends and secretly relocated to the United States.
The Nigerian in the diaspora, @gag0594, shared a video showing the moment her flight was already in motion.
@gag0594 revealed she lied to everyone that her visa application was rejected. While laughing over how she played them, the lady said she did not want to be poisoned. In another video on TikTok, she captured when she arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City.
