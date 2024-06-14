The MD of Chicken Republic said the company has struggled for survivorval in its 20 years in Nigeria

According to him, despite this, the company has managed to survive without compromising quality.

He said that understanding the Nigerian landscape along with all its complexities has helped in navigating the hurdles

Chicken Republic's managing director, Kofi Abunu, stated that despite several difficulties throughout the course of the company's 20 years in business, it has persevered without sacrificing product quality.

Chicken Repblic said it changed its positioning to extraordinary chicken for extraordinary people. Photo Credit: Chicken Republic

Source: UGC

He claims that Chicken Republic, which was positioned as a revolution in delicious chicken, entered the market as a challenger brand and opened for business about the time the military dictatorship in Nigeria ended.

In an interview with newsmen ahead of the 20th-anniversary celebration, he said that the company changed its positioning to extraordinary chicken for extraordinary people as it continued to challenge the status quo.

Speaking on the challenges of doing business in Nigeria in the last 20 years, he said,

“There is a saying among Nigerian entrepreneurs that goes, ‘If you can do business in Nigeria, you can do business anywhere.’ Things are tough here, even on a good day. But as with all things, there is a bright side to this."

How the business survived

Abunu said in a DailyTrust report that a number of factors contributed to the company's expansion from a single store in Lagos to over 187 locations throughout 26 states.

The MD claims that the company has an advantage over major international companies because it has a thorough understanding of Nigeria and all of its complexity while maintaining its ability to be adaptable and agile.

He added,

"Focusing on problems keeps you stuck in the past. However, when you shout ‘Nice Nice’ with a big smile on your face; that will surely brighten your day and invite good things to come your way. We believe that by embracing this spirit, Nigerians can find the resilience and optimism needed to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams.”

