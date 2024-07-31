A Nigerian lady has ridiculed her talking stage, who is a married man, after receiving the "luxurious" hair he bought for her

The displeased young lady released a chat she had with the man and showcased what the hair looked like

Mixed reactions trailed the hair gift as ladies trolled the man, while others made jokes about the situation

Displeased by the hair a married man bought for her, a Nigerian lady took to social media to rant about it.

In a TikTok video, she revealed her talking stage, who is married, bought her a "luxurious" hair to mark Girlfriends Day.

She was not impressed with the hair he got her. The image of hairs used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: VEAM Visuals, TikTok/@big_nuella4

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the lady, @big_nuella4, could be seen brushing the hair as she tried to straighten it, to no avail.

She revealed he bought the hair at N3,800 and used cuss words on him. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"God punish you foolish boy."

Watch her video below:

The wig amused people

A M A R A C H I 💐😌❤️ said:

"One send me the price from online they say 4500 he asked did u like this type I burst laugh ehhhh."

Jesus Side Chick😇🫶 said:

"Can be that the vendor noticed he’s a guy and scammed him cos guys don’t really know hairs Like that."

Orok_Nsisong🇳🇬 said:

"U no de appreciate am😂😂he loves u bby please don’t leave him ooo."

cocosasylum said:

"Brush am well, e go later dey straight."

Lil_b_official said:

"He bought according to h your standard."

•𝖙𝖊𝖒𝖎✌🏼 said:

"He sha bought 😩Half is better than nothing."

Didi said:

"It’s the effort that counts🤭🤭🤭 but make e no try am again."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had displayed the worrying place her talking stage took her to.

Lady shows money talking stage sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown the whopping amount her talking stage credited her.

According to Matilda, the man had been applying pressure and when he asked for a date after sending such an amount, she could not turn it down. Matilda said she usually would not leave her house but did so because the admirer 'treated her well.'

She went on to give titbits from her date night with the man but failed to disclose his identity. She looked forward to her next outing. Many Nigerian men, however, slammed the lady over her date with the 'talking stage.'

Source: Legit.ng