A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his house which is still under construction

In a trending video, the young man congratulated himself for the hardwork so far and also expressed gratitude to God

Social media users who came across the video also stormed the comments section to praise the house owner

Nigerian man flaunts house under construction Photo credit: @zubbyempire11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off uncompleted house

The young man, known as @zubbyempire11 on TikTok, beamed with pride as he showed off the construction site.

His building, though still under development, proved his hard work and commitment to creating a better future for himself.

As he shared the video, he did not fail to express his heartfelt gratitude to God for helping him carry out the project so far.

Reactions as man shows off his building

Social media users who stumbled upon the TikTok video couldn't help but shower the young man with accolades.

@Patrick Romans said:

"Everywhere when I go na building buildings god blessed me oooo."

@Sunday Ted wrote:

"Congratulations bro. More to come in good health and God blessings. Amen."

@P I N Z said:

"Congratulations. You shaa suppose make the foundation high and high ceilings."

@Godwin 23 said:

"A very big congratulation to you my brother it will also happen to me in Jesus name amen oooo."

@starboy121 said:

"Congratulations to you bro. E go soon reach me as I congrat you believe."

@mbam justice said:

"I will keep saying congratulations until it gets to my turn."

@I’m Chukwuebuka said:

"Abeg send me contact of the people way roof your house."

@THANK GOD RIDE said:

"Another day to congratulate someone I don’t know. Congratulations my bro, I pray mine come soon."

@Investor David said:

"Congratulations bro. More win abeg watin una use that goat do."

@lovely-24 added:

"Congratulations make person teach me Bitcoin haking na."

Watch the video below:

