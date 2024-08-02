A Nigerian man who got massively blessed after his wife gave birth has online to share the news

The man said that it was after they gotthe daughter that he had more money to build a house for his mother

Many people agreed with him that children bring blessings as a woman shared a similar experience

A Nigerian father with a toodler has celebrated the child on his TikTok page as a daughter of blessing.

While dancing to Rema's Ozeba, the man said that the girl's birth brought in more wealth for his household.

The man danced with his daughter. Photo source: @olowo221

Father danced with daughter

He added that it was after her family welcomed her that he was able to build a house for his mother.

Many people watched the father-daughter video found how the baby danced hilarious. She tried not to lose her balance while dancing.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Akanfe asked:

"Build am finish or it all started and finished."

DA RA shared similar experience:

"I took in with my first daughter with hardship, gave birth with CS and still lost her at 1 month...months later I took in with my boy and blessing started coming my man started building house more..."

Hazel said:

"This one no be meme oo pikin de bring blessing talking from experience."

Akpevwe favour said:

"So this belle I get like this make I leave am."

p_kim009 said:

"God pls I beg you I just pray mine brings me blessings too once I give birth cus I don’t understand anything agin like this."

AMK CLOTHING said:

"Okay I go get belle."

King Jenny said:

"Naso he go be for my husband n I oo amen."

Richie joked:

"So make we go born before we go fit build house for our mama."

SCENTS~BY~RAYO said:

"She wan fall, but she maintain composure."

sandora 454 said:

"Moral lesson: born Frist before blessings come."

Single father cared for baby

