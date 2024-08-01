A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the moment he surprised his sister's little son with an iPhone

A video shared on TikTok showed a Nigerian man surprising his little nephew with a new iPhone.

The trending clip sparked reactions as netizens wondered what the little boy would do with an iPhone.

Man gifts nephew an iPhone

In the video, the man, identified as @duba508 on TikTok, revealed that his nephew's constant obsession with his phone led him to gift the child his own device.

He explained that the boy wouldn't let him use his phone in peace and this prompted his decision to gift him a phone.

A video showed the moment he handed the iPhone to the boy's mother who reacted with so much excitement.

Some questioned why she seemed so excited, with some suggesting she might take the phone for herself.

"POV: Your sister baby won't let you press your phone so you surprise him with one. God is good," the man captioned the video.

Reactions as man gifts nephew iPhone

The interesting video sparked lots of reactions from netizens on TikTok.

@Duci4u asked:

"Why the mama con happy pass who get phone?"

@Desire said:

"Fine brother buy for me nah nah itel I dey use ,the screen don break finish."

@D said:

"You could have just bought him a tab or an iPad either one anyway you did well."

@Amicable reacted:

"Iphone am dreaming of the baby don first me get am."

@love is dead said:

"This thing when Una dey do make una stop am for how many months baby."

@CEO-ACE reacted:

"Why you no buy am android. Now you go deh make all this android users deh feel bad."

@QingOmi said:

"Please where u dey mah come disturb u too, I promise I won't let u press ur phone."

@BASSY reacted:

"Aww. May God bless me nd husby so that we can do this for our kids too."

@victorjosiah67 said:

"If no because you get money pass me now I for correct the English but rich people no dey det wrong."

@sweet added:

"Chaiii God bless you more and more. People way get good brother no no waiting god do for dem me salf no get."

@Sandy added:

"Na the baby own or him mom own bcz jealousy wan carry me go where I no know oo."

@Daberechi added:

"And I dey used iPhone 6 no helper no boyfriend God when. No big bro."

