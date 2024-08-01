A Nigerian lady blew internet users away over her amazing transformation since moving to the United Kingdom

Back in Nigeria, the young lady worked as a mechanic intern and shared a picture of herself while at it

People wondered what happened while she was an intern and how she looked completely different in Oxford

A Nigerian lady, @Segilola__, has taken to social media to share her before versus after pictures after she migrated overseas.

@Segilola__ revealed she moved to the United Kingdom after acquiring a scholarship.

She was a mechanic intern while in Nigeria. Photo Credit: (@Segilola_)

Now a mechanical engineer, the young lady gave netizens a sneak peek into what she looked like in the past.

In her throwback picture dated 2019, taken in Ibadan, @Segilola__ wore a protective outfit as a mechanic intern.

Her current picture, dated 2024 and shot in Oxford, looked nothing like her past. Her X post blew up as netizens expressed shock at her new look.

See her tweet below:

Social media reacts amazed at her transformation

@Bennythe4thson said:

"This is lovely.

"Indeed no one knows tomorrow."

@dapperdan8894 said:

"Awww. This is beautiful. By next 5 years. You will be seated with kings and presidents ❤️🫶🙏."

@dabby_sam02 said:

"I'm studying aerospace engineering, have one more year to go. Heard engineers have to write exams and get certificates before they can start working, how true is this?"

@AkinwumiAwe_ said:

"Were you an intern at Samonda or a graduate trainee?

"Congratulation ma'am."

@JohiahVictory said:

"Make l sha carry this one hold body for the week,.. meanwhile congratulations👏."

@klokeii said:

"Can you give me advice?

"I'm chasing grad school."

@tolusophy said:

"I won't be commenting my reserve!"

