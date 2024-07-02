A young man's impressive transformation after relocating abroad has left netizens on TikTok amazed

The abroad-based man shared throwback photos of when he was still in his country and after he relocated abroad

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to express their opinions

A remarkable transformation of a young man who moved abroad for greener pastures has taken the internet by storm.

He shared throwback photos of himself taken in his home country, Africa, which contrasted with his current appearance after he relocated abroad.

Man who relocated abroad flaunts transformation Photo credit: @Bismark Boakye

Source: TikTok

Man's transformation after relocating abroad trends

The striking difference left many in awe, attributing his "glow-up" to the environmental change.

The man's throwback post shared by @Bismark Boakye on TikTok showed him looking shabby and thinner with a tired demeanour.

However, in stark contrast, his current photo revealed a radiant glow, a well-groomed beard, and a vibrant smile. His skin tone also appeared healthier.

Reactions as man flaunts transformation

Social media users were amazed by the transformation on TikTok, with many praising his hustling spirit.

@Helen smart said:

"You've got a cute smile."

@fatimoro06 stated:

"Fresh boy you day flix ooooh."

@Adored_Adaora said:

"It's really nice to see a male adult putting on a scapular. I admire that bro."

@jumami said:

"God I tap into your blessing and I wish this for my brother. He has tried so much to travel out but none has worked. They keep eating his money."

@sarahjames said:

"See as you fresh and one person will stay japa is not good."

@im-tagoe stated:

"No food is leaving the hall. Grace found u."

@Qwarme_Klein said:

"God’s great."

@Ubanese reacted:

"Indeed God is the greatest."

@MR POSSIBLE added:

"Ahla fine boy."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng