A family photo showing a Nigerian mother and his children has gone viral after it was posted on social media

The family portrait shows the woman with her five male children when they were younger in 2006

There is also a new photo showing the mother and her children when they were all grown in 2024

A photo of a mother and her children went viral after it was posted on TikTok.

The throwback photo shows the mother and her children in the year 2006.

The mother has five children, and they are all males. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigpabs42.

Also, there is a second photo which shows the children when the are much older in 2024.

The family joined the TikTok trend in which people share throwback photos and new ones.

The photos, shared by @bigpabs42, caught the attention of his followers, who admired his family.

He said:

"I decided to try this challenge again with my family. My family my pride."

Reactions as family shares throwback photo

@Osamudiame Grace said:

"The fun thing is you guys ain’t that old, 25- 35."

@Chris_Bella said:

"Omorr greet Austin for me ooo. Tell am say kindness from GSS dey ask of am."

@irreplaceable said:

"Beautiful I wish I was your kid sister."

@Princesspaly said:

"2006 Wen dem born me."

@Valentine said:

"This is literally us and my mom. Though we lost our fifth brother a couple of years back."

@Cynthia Cee-c said:

"Who be first? Make I choose wisely."

@Lucia reacted:

"Awww! This is beautiful. May God continue to bond this beautiful family strong together forever. I’m obsessed."

@Bossy Ada(SSS) said:

"E de tough when dem de small but of them grow.... enjoyment. That’s children for you."

@Estiwestside asked:

"Are you the second born or 3rd?"

@Chichi said:

"The trousers. Our mothers did us dirty."

