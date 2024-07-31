A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a shift in her education she was forced to make in Canada

After relocating to the North American country, she thought she would start university, but that was not the case

Mixed reactions trailed her experience as people expressed amazement that she was downgraded to secondary school

A Nigerian lady, @pammiesarchive, has caused a stir online after she revealed she was made to restart her secondary school education after moving to Canada.

@pammiesarchive had expected she would commence her university education in earnest.

She was forced to restart her secondary school education in Canada. Photo Credit: @pammiesarchive

Why she was stepped down in Canada

The international student stated that the reason she was downgraded was as a result of her age.

In a TikTok post, she said she wasn't complaining but enjoying life in Canada. In her words:

"Born to be a uni student in Canada, forced to be in high school because "I'm too young."

Her class downgrade stirred reactions

Priscilla said:

"Lol this was me when I migrated here a decade ago 🤣 omo they put me in grade 10, me wey don write waec and Waiting for jamb."

Dara🫶🏾 said:

"I did. the same thing and trust me it’s better than diving in the deep end and going straight to uni here cause it’s soooo different from Nigeria."

Dominion Anderson said:

"Fam I’m 17 in my sophomore year if you have all your weac and co results you’ll be fine just sha have high school transcript and all other necessary documents una too dey allow people push you over."

Passion💘 said:

"My case in 2022 after two years I’m finally joking my uni mates."

k4ima said:

"My dear it’s not sweet here pls enjoy hs while it lasts."

Rema’s babe🧝🏽‍♀️🦇 said:

"Real they took me two classes back."

d real fortune 💪👑 said:

"Should’ve written warm and jamb in 🇳🇬that’s what I did and I got in college at 16 in Alberta 🤷🏽‍♂️."

Mubeen😶‍🌫️ said:

"Going to grade 12 next semester when my friends are getting ready for 200level."

Source: Legit.ng