Social media users have reacted to a lady's account of how she secretly migrated to the United States

According to the lady, she did not want people to know about her relocation plans and came up with a lie

Her story made some people share how they also left the country secretly, while others hoped to also fly out like her

A Nigerian lady, who recently left the country, has shared how she deceived everyone while planning her relocation.

The Nigerian in the diaspora, @gag0594, shared a video showing the moment her flight was already in motion.

She lied that her visa application was rejected. The image of an aeroplane used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Bjdlzx, TikTok/@gag0594

Source: Getty Images

@gag0594 revealed she lied to everyone that her visa application was rejected. While laughing over how she played them, the lady said she did not want to be poisoned.

In another video on TikTok, she captured when she arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York City.

Her video has generated mized reactions.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lady's video

Prince-Zash said:

"I should have poison you mid air 🤣🤣🤣 enyewe kama kuna siri kenya 🇰🇪 ni hii visa 🙏 mungu mbele."

Koko said:

"Been in New York since 2015 and some people still believe I'm dead and others think I'm still in Nigeria and. I don't even plan on visiting. People are wicked trust me."

say hey to Esther said:

"Mom said if I want to travel outta the country I shouldn't tell anybody including her."

CNX said:

"Even my extended family members won’t hear about it until I leave…can’t take chances."

progress said:

"God please when I am ready please may I never lack the money and my nothing stop me 🙏🙏🙏 Amen with faith."

Perry Bonsu🇺🇸 said:

"I told my family and friends that am traveling and no one did forko!!"

miacara45 said:

"Good job for not letting them know your next moves,congrats dear."

harrietblair623 said:

"Congratulations dear I will travel before 2024 ends."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman had relocated abroad with her two kids without informing her husband.

Lady relocates to America without telling friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had opened up about relocating to the United States without telling her pals.

She stated that her friends stopped talking to her because she migrated to the US without telling them. The lady added that they viewed her status on her birthday and did not wish her well.

According to her, she did not inform them about her plans before something would go wrong with her relocation.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng