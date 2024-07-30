Before now, rocking white shirts and being signed on with markers during graduation was for university graduates, but that is fast changing

In recent times, secondary school graduates also wear white shirts and are signed on with different markers

In a development that marvelled netizens, a nursery school boy got the same treatment as he graduated

A video of a little boy, who completed his nursery school education, being celebrated in a unique way, has gone viral.

The boy's mother took to TikTok to announce that her little son had graduated from nursery two and moved to primary one.

The little boy signed out like a university graduate. Photo Credit: @ayanfeoluwa226

She shared a clip on TikTok of her son wearing a white shirt with different signings on it. Two adults were also seen with markers signing on the lad's shirt.

The little boy's graduation was celebrated like he was a university graduate. He also posed for pictures in his academic gown and markers in his hand.

Internet users were stunned by the boy's signing out.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lad signing out

Alifancy said:

"Na since when I don Dey see jss3 sign out I don know say he go still reach this level."

Jesutofunmi ❤️❤️ said:

"Sign out Wey dem no allow kwasu students to do ree ooo😂Congrats jare baby boy😊."

ADENIKE😍😍 said:

"Omo ti mu mummy proud. congratulations 🎉 favour market."

mumzy Adegoriola said:

"So na primary 1 dis dad dey🙈🤣anyways congratulations son."

ThimzyHAIRCUT said:

"People wey normal for this life no much at all."

SHITTU🤍 said:

"No be biscuits dem Dey chop for nursery class? Cus I No understand Wetin no easy 😂."

wura_ola said:

"Na the sound pain me pass🥺😂...ni nursery 2."

DaMmY🫶❤️‍🩹 said:

"I be think say na one short pablo oò 😭😭 nursery 2 keh??"

