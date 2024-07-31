A Nigerian lady who was posted to serve as a NYSC member in Madalla, Niger State renovated the classroom after she found it in a bad state

The lady disclosed that the first time she saw the classroom, she could not sleep at night due to how bad it was

She decided to renovate it and said she also had support from people who wanted to make a difference for the children

A Nigerian lady, Cynthia Otubu, assigned to Madalla, Niger State, for her NYSC service, took it upon herself to renovate a classroom after discovering it was in bad condition.

She shared that the sight of the classroom was so upsetting that it kept her awake at night.

Nigerian NYSC member maintained classroom in Madalla. Photo credit: cynthiaotubu

Source: TikTok

Determined to make a change, she spearheaded the renovation project with the support of others who were equally committed to improving the learning environment for the children.

Eventually, she showed the new look of the school and the reactions of the students when they saw what their school looked like were nothing short of moving. The video was posted by @cynthiaotubu.

The lady captioned the video thus:

“The truth is going to NYSC last year was not an easy task for me but deep down, I knew that I wanted to do it at least for my mother's sake…I still cannot understand what mothers see in NYSC. I was posted to Madalla Secondary School in Suleja where I teach SS1A Biology…my favorite subject. The moment I entered this class, I knew I had to do something about the situation in the classroom, and guess you what, I DID IT. Thanks to my amazing friends and quality Rotarians around me, you guys mean the world to me. Was it easy? NO Was it a challenge? YES Did I give up at some point? YES Did it take my time? YES BUT I DID IT ANYWAY!!! I had two goals in mind; The first was to create a conducive learning environment, and the second was to create a mini-workshop for the kids to take more accountability and responsibility for their actions. The truth is nobody/government can save you unless you do the little you can do to help yourself by taking responsibility for the little you have. Dear friends, NYSC, Madalla community, the principal, my LGI (Local Government Inspector), my Matron, my students, and my beautiful self for making this possible, and also thanks for your support, love, and kindness. God bless Nigeria.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng