A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK sent foodstuff and other items such as iPads and smartphones to her family

She carefully packed the foodstuff, clothes, phones, iPad and other goodies into a new drum and shipped it to Nigeria

The lady said apart from the money she spent in buying the food items, she spent N428,000 to package and send it to Nigeria

A lady who lives in the United Kingdom sent food items to her family in Nigeria.

The lady bought the food items, including other goodies such as phones, tabs, and iPads for her loved ones in Nigeria.

The lady said she spent N428,000 to send the food items. Photo credit: TikTok/Olorire Akintude.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by Olorire Akintunde, she was seen packing the food and goodies into the new drum.

Olorire said she spent £209 (N428,000) to buy the drum and have it shipped to Nigeria.

She said:

"I’m sending 2 phones, 1 tablet, 1 blender, and 1 iPad.That’s a lot, not to mention the rest of the things."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sends food to her family in Nigeria

@makjays said:

"You have done well to remember home! But I think next time calculate all the costs plus the barrel and shipping. Maybe they would rather need the cash."

@OMOTEE said:

"Weldone you have done well. Follow your heart don’t listen to people. God bless you for remembering home."

@Adannaya said:

"Please I can’t see the yellow basket."

@ogooanikwe said:

"You did well my dear. But apart from the euphoria that comes with this, all these are now in naija and alot of stress and money can be saved."

@Obidon said:

"A video from those who received it in Nigeria will help us. So we know if it landed safely no issues."

Lady gets UK visa

In a related story, a lady who applied for a UK visa was approved, but the document contained a serious mistake.

The lady shared the story of how she went home only to find the wrong date on her visa when she had already received admission to study in the UK.

She had to wait for many days for the mistake to be rectified before she finally departed Nigeria for the UK.

Source: Legit.ng