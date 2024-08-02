Despite excelling in mathematics in his first year at the University of Ibadan (UI), a young man left to start afresh at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

He opened up about how his desire to switch to tech fuelled his decision and made him retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

From someone who had very low self-esteem, the MTN Foundation Scholarship beneficiary narrated how he overcame his challenges

A Nigerian scholar, Chiebuka Christopher, has inspired netizens with his story of overcoming his academic hurdles.

In a LinkedIn post, Chiebuka, who has won multiple scholarships, said he had to retake the UTME after his HOD" refused to release one of his best students."

Chiebuka Christopher left the University of Ibadan to start afresh in UNIZIK. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Chiebuka Christopher, unzik.edu.ng

From University of Ibadan to UNIZIK

After one year of studying mathematics at UI, Chiebuka said he had to start afresh in UNIZIK after he was not allowed to switch to tech despite meeting all the requirements.

The young man gained admission to study mechanical engineering at UNIZIK and began to excel. From someone with low self-esteem and no scholarship, Chiebuka improved greatly.

He won an MTN Foundation Scholarship and other scholarships and graduated as his department and faculty's best student. His story reads in part:

"...After excelling in my first year in Mathematics at UI and meeting all the requirements to switch to Tech, my Head of Department refused to release one of his best students. Despite my efforts, I couldn’t change his mind.

"Determined to pursue my passion, I wrote another JOINT ADMISSIONS AND MATRICULATION BOARD and Post-UTME, left UI, and started afresh at Nnamdi Azikiwe University as a Mechanical Engineering student.

"This change proved pivotal. I began applying for scholarships and landed my first one—the MTN Nigeria Foundation Scholarship. From there, I maintained a high GPA to keep securing scholarships and at the end of the day, I graduated as the Faculty best and Departmental best graduating student."

Chiebuka Christopher's story inspired people

Olaoye Olasunkanmi said:

"Wow... This story of urs touches, but in my little opinion is that everyone's as stories to tell about his/herself while I strongly believe that each stories of a person changes life for good or bad as for new generations.

"My advice for them is that let us have good stories to tells for future reference, so that people can emulate."

Paul Mbonu said:

"Wow, this is impressive. Glad you didn't give up your Tech dreams after performing excellently in Mathematics."

Fiona Young said:

"This is more triggering than inspiring; transitioning hasn’t been the easiest but whatever it takes, its definitely going to be worth it.

"Thank you for sharing."

Motunrayo Oluwatunmise Ogunsakin said:

"Hmm ,Thanks for this , I will add my lines; strive to be the best all by yourself ,cos it’s only at your best ,the best things and quality people can find you , in addition,the best decisions can only be made while been processed so it can last….thrive!💪🏽."

Amaka Ifeduba said:

"It’s important to keep telling our stories to inspire others that it is possible.

"Happy to have inspired you to share this beautiful story Chiebuka."

Chinaza Nnam said:

"This post deeply resonates with me.

"I'll continue to fight for what I want in order to be fulfilled.

"Congratulations to all you have achieved Chiebuka Christopher( R.Engr. COREN)."

