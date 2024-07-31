The University of Ibadan (UI) said 2024 UTME candidates who scored less than 200 and those who didn't sit for the examination can gain admission into the premier university

The Director of the Distance Learning Centre, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, said its open distance e-learning is open to all

Omobowale said UI ODeL is very affordable and flexible with students paying only N50,000 to register and to the balance before the exams

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI) has given a lifeline to 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who scored less than 200.

The Director of the Distance Learning Centre, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, said such candidates and those who could not sit for the 2024 UTME can gain admission through its open distance e-learning offers.

UI distance learning centre to admit students without UTME Photo credit: @UniIbadan

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Omobowale stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He explained that distance e-learning offers a flexible, open, online, and seamless blended learning experience for students.

The erudite professor added that learners are allowed to join live lectures in real-time and have authentic learning experiences from home, office, on the go or anywhere they are.

Omobowale students are to pay only N50,000 to register and pay the balance before the exams.

He also said the programme will officially commence in the first week of September 2024, TheCable reports.

“Those who scored below 200 in JAMB UTME or did not sit for the UTME can also take advantage of this opportunity, and enrol in any of the university undergraduate programmes in ODeL mode, including BSc Computer Science, BSc Economics, BSc Sociology, BSc Psychology, BSc Political Science, BA Communications and Language Arts, Bachelor of Social Work, and Bachelor of Nursing Science, among others.”

He disclosed that students who seek inter-university transfers into UI ODeL programmes are also welcome.

“Such students only need to forward their letter of interest and current transcripts in NUC-accredited programmes from their current university whether private or public university.”

University of Ibadan announces date for post-UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan opened its admission portal for post-UTME and Direct Entry registration from July 29, 2024, to August 31, 2024.

Candidates are to use their JAMB Registration Number and surname to log in and pay via various methods, including credit/debit card, bank transfer, or bank branch.

The post-UTME exams will begin on September 16, 2024, and specific exam dates will be communicated to candidates through their provided email addresses and phone numbers

Source: Legit.ng