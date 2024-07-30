A Nigerian woman who brought her 94-year-old father to her workplace has captured the hearts of many online

In a heartwarming video, she introduced her father to her colleagues, who were delighted to meet him and eagerly shook his hand

She shared a proud moment with her elderly father, expressing her wish that her mother could have been there to witness the special occasion

Lady takes father to her business office. Photo credit: @estreeofficial

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mama Kerena said:

“Na better papa them de show achievement, God bless your dad and for also remembering your mom. What a father, I cried too.”

JazyTec wrote:

“He is so blessed. 94 and he's able to walk around for that long and even climb the stairs. That's wonderful. May God continue to strengthen him.”

Fmblaq:

“You stressed this old man today, but it's giving, good exercise for him and i bet he's proud of you.”

Imperator.Samuel:

“That's a father who played the game to the end man completed all missions successfully. He bout to have a standing ovation in heaven when he gets there.”

Atoke:

“May your children honour you the way you honoured your dad... nothing makes a parent more happy than seeing their children happy.”

Blaisepascal04 mum:

“May God grant you long life to eat the fruits of your labour Baba.”

Gboluwaga:

“Good bless you for houring our Father.”

Queen-Pamzie:

“A proud father mat God bless u for putting a smile on daddy’s face.”

Oluchi:

“So why I Dey cry now… meanwhile I tap from this blessings, I’ll show my parents my achievements someday soon too.. May God continue to strengthen your dad.. Congratulations ma.. you’ve done well.”

Oludelemajekodunm:

“Baba e ma worry even mum is happy where she is. eku ori re Sir.”

Fashionables by Tife:

“I know Grandpa, he attends my church in Ibadan May God bless you ma and I pray I do the same for my parents soon amen.”

Prettydove:

“His crying because he might not have souch opportunity again with u. life seems so short to him now. well may God Grant him longer life amen. I lost my own dad 2020.”

Don baba:

“God will bless you for this!..May you eat the fruit of your labor and may your own children take good care of you too. This brought so much joy to me.”

