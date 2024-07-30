A mother has shared a hilarious video online after partaking in a dance competition at her son's school

In the video shared on TikTok, she danced with another parent and stole the show with her energetic dance moves

Social media users who came across the funny video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A mother's energetic dance performance at her son's school graduation ceremony has taken the internet by storm.

The trending video, shared on the TikTok app, showcased her impressive dance moves alongside another parent.

Nigerian mum shows off dance moves Photo credit: @ala_dunni/TikTok.

Mum steals show at son's graduation

The mother, identified as @ala_dunni on the platform, shared a clip of the special moment, admitting she had abandoned all 'steeze' and 'composure' during the event.

She danced with so much energy that eyewitnesses cheered her on and lit up with excitement.

While sharing the video, the funny mother apologised for her unexpected dance moves, stating that she didn't want anyone to win her in the comments.

In her words:

"POV: You went to your son school graduation and lost your steeze and composure. Composure 0%, Steeze 0%. Pardon me guys I no fit dey look make dem win me."

Reactions as woman dances energetically at party

Nigerians were delighted by the mother's dancing prowess, hailing her as the star of the show.

@Lisa said:

"If na me be the son I don go hide since."

@Toluwanimii said:

"Shey them promise you free school fees next term ni??"

@Surprise $ cake plugs in Ondo said:

"How will you explain to your husband that you actually did all this."

@Racheal said:

"If your son no con collect any award nko con still repeat class."

@simplysola reacted:

"This is soooooo amazing. You tried mama. And u pull dis all up with pregnancy."

@mamlove said:

"Guy I’m the son. See wetin my mom dey do just becus dem say who ever win no go pay school fee next term. I later change school sha."

@Oluwa Sheyi commented:

"Once Zion start school na him grandma go dy go graduation party oo cause I no fit dy lose my steeze and composure."

@celestial baby_annieluv added:

"I'm really wondering what they promised you to dance like this cos even sch fees for the term won't stir up these moves. Please do tell?"

Watch the video below:

Mum dances to celebrate daughter who graduated

