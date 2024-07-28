A Nigerian lady proudly shared a photo of her brother, Ekong Jedidiah, who achieved an impressive score of 358 in the recently concluded UTME

In the video, she captured the school's signboard, which celebrated students with the highest scores

Beaming with pride, she quickly recorded the moment, congratulating him on his outstanding achievement and successful graduation from secondary school

A Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming moment online, celebrating her brother Ekong Jedidiah's remarkable achievement of scoring 358 in the recent UTME exams.

She proudly captured a video of the school's signboard, which highlighted the top-scoring students.

Ekong Jedidiah's sister celebrates her. Photo credit: @re_joice

Source: TikTok

Nigerian student shines with high UTME score

She also congratulated her brother on his success and graduation from secondary school. The video was posted by @re__joice.

In the context of Nigeria's brilliance, this moment reflects the country's potential and the dedication of its students.

Ekong Jedidiah's achievement showcases the hard work and talent found in Nigerian youth. It’s a proud reminder of the bright future these young minds can shape.

Watch the video below:

Reactions about Ekong Jedidiah's UTME score

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Otumobojoshua4 said:

“Use m buy Benz.”

Mimiluxe wrote:

“They play oo, those are our future doctors while yahoo boys are our future sick people.”

Msella.A commented:

“Omo all of una sabi book for this school oh.”

Deewhy also commented:

“The boy wey get 360 no be your mate?? Why you no pass am.”

Rejoice:

“Who be this guy.”

Rejoice:

“He doesn’t have a phone yet so he’s not on social media.”

Joshua:

“Make him use am start Benz.”

Odogwu_Exchange:

“Me wey get 202 I no see my name.”

Amberbleu:

“Which school is this they are very good. congratulations to your brother.”

Desmark:

“I got 205 I no see my name.”

Riri:

“Since I couldn’t use my brother to brag like this.. I’ll use my future son e must know book by force.”

E.young:

“Omoh make my father no see this one oooo.”

Huncho:

“Nah me be that for middle.”

Rejoice:

“No be lie na them make mistake for the name.”

Brown Stephen:

“Person use 2 point pass am Omo see grace.”

WorldVIP:

“Omo thank God oh I see my name for there.”

Tega import hub:

“Scholars if una finish make una be lecturer.”

In a related story, Legit.ng wrote about a Tsavkegh Ishughun, a Benue state girl, has gone viral over her impressive UTME result.

JAMB result of boy surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a boy has been hailed on Facebook after it emerged that he scored high in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

His performance in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation (JAMB) examination threw many who know him into celebration.

A Facebook post shared by Ebira4Real revealed that the boy was from Okengwe in Kogi state.

Source: Legit.ng