A Nigerian medical student brought his young child to school, and a video of the moment went viral

In the clip, he is seen holding his baby while attending lectures, with the child appearing calm in his arms

A fellow student captured the moment, noting that he was the youngest parent in their department

A Nigerian student who is a medical student came to school with his little child and was captured in a video that went viral.

In the clip, he could be seen carrying his while listening to lectures, and the little baby appeared very calm in his arms.

Medical carries his child. Photo credit: @sweet_amah1

Source: TikTok

Man attends lectures with child

A young lady captured the moment, indicating that the student was the youngest father in their department. The video was posted by @sweet_amah1.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nzube Anayo said:

“He get luck that it isn't engineering or medicine that he is studying.”

Sweet_Amah1:

“He is a medical student.”

Joyce Emmanuel wrote:

“This baby con first some of us go uni so cute.”

Kasi:

“The background song just made the video so cute the more.”

Aisha:

“The real definition of MEN DEY.”

Placidiaruth:

“Is he married?...i fit born the second pikin.”

User8659999385588484:

“God bless him.”

Sonny_Splash:

“This just reminded me of the movie Married to myself.”

Pearlz:

“Omo d wife go enjoy.”

Remote_jobs:

“E for go play ball that day.”

Ngozi_boy:

“Kudos to us who are young daddies, he’s a real man.”

Sweet_Amah1:

“Kudos dear una Dey try.”

Bassey:

“Omo, this is so cute where the mumsy dey even with the condition he is still pushing 🫸. God this is serious motivation.”

Omzy_ann:

“I love the Energy of this generation fathers, I’m the efforts they put to be in their kids life.”

Anoibaby:

“Am crying already not not so easy I swear.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok video of a lecturer who held his student’s baby during a class test has caught the attention of many people.

Lecturer takes baby from female student's arms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that during a lecture at an undisclosed Nigerian institution, something special happened that left everyone in awe.

A female student with a baby needed help, and her caring lecturer stepped up to assist her with her child.

Instead of continuing with his lecture, he showed his fatherly side by carrying the baby, ensuring the student could focus on learning.

Source: Legit.ng