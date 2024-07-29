A young lady who graduated as a doctor shared her heartwarming story of a six-year friendship filled with unforgettable moments

In a touching clip, she recounted how, on her birthday, her friend stood up in class and got everyone to sing her a birthday song

This thoughtful gesture created a cherished memory, laying the foundation for a lasting friendship that endured for six wonderful years

A young lady who graduated as a doctor narrated how she became a friend to a guy for over 6 years with unforgettable memories.

In the clip, the young lady said the man stood up in the class on her birthday and asked everyone to sing her a birthday song.

Lady speaks on her friendship with a man. Photo credit: a_surgeonsjourney

Source: TikTok

Six years friendship between man and woman

The memory of what they did was unforgettable, which formed a solid foundation for their friendship that lasted 6 years. The video was posted by @a_surgeons_journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people about the friendship

User1096448058369 said:

“Crying sm rn. The realest friendship ever. Thank you for being the big brother I never had. Bestest friend ever.”

A_surgeons_journey wrote:

“Gang for real! Proud of you leading the way n that… I’ll see you on the wards soon. Inshallah.”

Tsgraye commented:

“You are the best friend.”

A_surgeons_journey:

“Love this, my best female friend from home and my best female friend from uni linking up in the comments.”

Aj96:

“This is so cute!”

Simply Shingi:

“This is sooo sweet.”

Mikal:

“This is the cutest thing everrrr.”

Farhan:

“I wish I had a girl mate too.”

A_surgeons_journey:

“This is a rare moment, usually they’re just annoying tbh.”

User8377383737383:

“Nahhh this is beautiful man.”

Bk7s4:

“Where’s his jumper frommmmm?”

Moments by Trillionz:

“Awww beautiful friendship.”

Physicianassociate:

“This is so cute.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who returned to Nigeria for a heartfelt reunion with his mother after a separation of 11 years.

Young lady reunites with Nigerian friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a young lady who flew from the UK to surprise her friend has gone viral online.

In the video, the friend's reaction is priceless—she is so overwhelmed with emotion that she ends up lying on the ground for quite a while.

The reunited friends later enjoyed lunch together and stopped at ShopRite to pick up a tripod and other essentials.

Source: Legit.ng