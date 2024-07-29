A beautiful woman who gave birth to eleven children has gone viral on social media after showing them off

The woman who was giving birth to only boys, believed that she would deliver a girl one day and continued getting pregnant

In a cute video, she disclosed the amazing news that she finally gave birth to a baby girl, one of a set of twins

A strong mother's quest to welcome a daughter into her large family has captivated the attention of netizens.

With a family of nine sons, she never gave up hope of having a beautiful little girl to call her own.

Strong mum shows off 11 children Photo credit: @that_rosario_life/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman overjoyed as she welcomes baby girl

The mother, @thatrosariolife on TikTok, had been blessed with an abundance of boys, but her longing for a daughter pushed her to get pregnant again.

This time, it was revealed that she gave birth to a healthy set of twin babies, one of which was a cute baby girl.

In a heartwarming video, the overjoyed mother shared the delightful news with her online community and showed off her babies.

Another clip also showcased her twelve children, including the newborn twins, and offered a glimpse into her loving family life.

Reactions as mum shows off 11 children

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react.

@Tabatha Peels said:

"Ma'am! I haven't seen you in a minute!Congratulations on the twins and finally getting your girl!!"

@Ashley said:

"You all have a beautiful family. Mama honey you out numbered."

@Christina Malgas said:

"How blessed you are. How did you manage that. From SA Capetown with love."

@kaylynn said:

"All your videos say you have 10 boys and 1 girl making 11 kids but there’s only ten here I’m just curious about the other one."

@TC Jackson7043 said:

"Replenishing the Earth for the ones we lost! I love large families!!!"

@wonder_woman_1986 said:

"That little girl got a whole army protecting her."

@Ashley said:

"Oh man!! when they become teenagers u may need to move into the grocery store. My sis has 3 boys and they eat soo much!! lol"

@SweetNickie said:

"If it makes you feel any better, girls are more expensive and save yourself the teenage heartache when they don't listen as much to you."

@Teresita said:

"The doctor I work for told me once there's 9 siblings in his family. 8 boys & 1 girl. Guess who's the youngest. Next one for sure girl!"

@The Raven225 added:

"My daughter has 4 boys and when they come over they devour everything. It's scary; I don't how she and my son in law are surviving."

@supbro12121 wrote:

Woman welcomes baby after 15 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman was excited to finally be a mother after welcoming her first child.

The overjoyed mother said she had waited for 15 years before she was blessed with the fruit of the womb.

Source: Legit.ng