A little Nigerian girl stole the show at a recent party with her unexpected request to guests.

In a video, the little little girl demanded that guests spray money on her before she would read a letter.

Little girl asks guests to spray money on her Photo credit: @akinsanmialabi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Guests yield to little girl's request

The video, shared by @akinsanmiakinalabi on TikTok, captured the hilarious moment when the girl refused to budge until her demand was met.

"I'm not going to read the letter until you spray me some more money," she said, sparking laughter among the guests.

The crowd however obliged and showered her with cash, leaving her with a sweet smile on her face.

As they sprayed money on her, the happy child danced in front of anyone and her boldness earned her accolades online.

Reactions as little girl asks for cash

The TikTok video sparked funny reactions from netizens.

@Glamour thrift said:

"This is what shera seven said. Be bold like a child and you'll get what you want."

@Niniola said:

"If dem no write wetin this bby talk walai I no go hear."

@Adeola ijebu stated:

"Pls tag me where she is reading the letter. What a brilliant boo."

@Saraloge said:

"Childrenhood is proud of you my darling."

@Chris_Tina said:

"Invest in your children's education pls. If she can't read nobody will give her letter to read. She is xo adorable."

@Real_Rector said:

"Anyday I enter party wey be say naa dollar the people they spray. Immediately like this I don turn to picker, pick anything pickable."

@Akinfenwa Taiwo added:

"God bless you daughter. Can you see train child. Pikin go hungry to born female child."

Source: Legit.ng