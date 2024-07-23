A Nigerian woman who's living in the United Kingdom has shared a video of herself backing her baby abroad

While sharing the video via her TikTok account, she revealed how the act made her the centre of attention in the street

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian woman caught the attention of many as she carried her baby on her back while walking down a street.

The video, posted on TikTok, showed the woman confidently walking with her baby fastened to her back, drawing attention from passers-by.

Nigerian woman backs her baby in UK Photo credit: @goody9708/TikTok.

Mum backs baby in UK

The mother, @goody9708 on TikTok, said she usually gets attention whenever she carries her baby on her back abroad.

However, the woman who disclosed that she was from the Igala tribe in Nigeria said she wasn't scared of embracing the attention that came with it.

In her words:

"If you need attention, just back your baby in UK. Igala girl like me no dey fear attention o."

Reactions as woman backs baby abroad

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Gracie said:

"Ddamn you look really familiar. Trying to remember how I know you."

@omolaraakinyosoye said:

"I no dey give them face o, cause am more comfortable backing my baby than using pram."

@ikfurniture sonofarichgod wrote:

"Long life or both of you children will be person that help life."

@tinxxxxs said:

"I was getting in the cab with my baby at my back the cab man asked how I was going to sit. I told him not to worry about it."

@DOOGA wrote:

"If u like buy baby carrier for any igala woman na scam she still use her oója."

@annies_hairplace said:

"I back my baby everyday here in Glasgow, it’s not new to them, they won’t even look at you for a second."

@KNG Soso added:

"Some home training wey other drop for Nigeria. This is how we show our culture. I celebrate your confidence."

Watch the video below:

